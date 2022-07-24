Jennifer Lopez’s 53rd Birthday Nude Photoshoot for JLo Body – Hollywood Life – Up News Info

See the gallery





Jennifer Lopez strips down for her 53rd birthday. The newlywed superstar posed completely naked in a stunning new portrait of Daniella Midengepublished by People magazine and teased via her Instagram. Jennifer looked ultra-fit as she posed with one knee bent, strategically balancing her arm on a white cube. The image is part of a new campaign for her latest JLo Beauty launch, dubbed JLo Body. The flagship product? The “JLo Body by JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm,” which sells for $65.

The new product launch was teased for several weeks on her social media pages and was officially announced on her birthday, which fell on Sunday, July 24. The launch marks its first foray into body products with the brand, which has been on the market since January 2021. “We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a body product that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us,” she told the publication in a new interview.

“It was also the part of the body that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn’t find it on the market,” added Jennifer, who has a rather iconic behind. The product was partly inspired by his mom Guadalupe Rodriguezis struggling with cellulite. “I remember she wished there was a magic spell that was going to make it go away… And the truth is, we know that doesn’t exist,” Jennifer explained.

The sexy pic falls amid Jen’s lavish getaway with her new hubby Ben Affleck, 49. The duo made their union legal with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16, just over a year after rekindling their romance. Ben and J.Lo landed in Paris on July 21 with their respective children, including his twins emma and Max14 and Ben’s daughters Purple16 and Seraphine13.

The couple, also known as Bennifer since their initial romance from 2002 to 2004, previously stepped out on Jen’s 53rd birthday for a romantic lunch at Dior’s Monsieur Dior restaurant in Paris.