Jennifer Lopez’s 90s Updo Hairstyle Takes Me Back To College

Icon of the early 2000s, and still an icon even now (with no sign of going anywhere anytime soon), Jennifer Lopez is just this girl – and her latest hairstyle gives my millennial heart all the nostalgic vibes.

Chris Appleton, the legendary hair guru known for creating some of the most iconic looks for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and more, has been working with JLo for a while now… And although fans most often Seeing the multi-hyphenate with her warm honey brown tresses in puffy waves of enviable length, the duo opted for a fresh and trendy updo that is simply slicked and spiked to perfection.

It’s no secret that slicked back buns have their moment this season, evolving from low-maintenance summer style to a chic option for fall that ranges from easy to recreate to more intricate iterations. As for the singer and half time star? Her vibe is all about the details, with intricately curled braids gathered at her crown, accented with spiky ends that make it look girly cool. In other words: Jenny from the block and Appleton just served a master class in nailing 1990s-approved glamour, while looking modern and in-the-moment.

The internet’s favorite it girls (I’m talking about Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and countless others) have been spotted in similar styles both off and on. and on red carpets, solidifying the versatile ’90s look as a must-have trendy upgrade to a more understated ballerina bun. What else? The beauty and fashion continues to draw inspiration from the time when many Bustle readers were growing up (myself included) – and the looks aren’t going away any time soon, as MUA pros expect more early trends. 2000s emerge in fall and winter. (like the dazzled eyes inspired by the year 2000, for example).