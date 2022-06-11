Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s black minidress ideal to wear day and night

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most beautiful and inspiring women when it comes to dressing. Her various looks never cease to amaze and she goes from the most casual outfits to the most formal ones, as if nothing had happened. In this opportunity, she shows us how to wear a mini-dress black for both day and night. Let’s see.

Jennifer Lopez very risky: A black minidress by day

The singer shows off her curves leaving little to the imagination. She recently saw her Jennifer Lopez betting on a mini-dress black good but very short. The piece was entirely embroidered in black sequins on a semi-transparent tulle base. Without a doubt, it was a very sexy and risky choice.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Why did Harry and Meghan sit in the second row at Elizabeth II’s mass?

2 mins ago

Yelena Belova fans are excited with the announcement of the film

2 mins ago

Shakira leaves Spain, this is her new destination

12 mins ago

What do Ana de Armas and Zendaya paint in Johnny Depp’s trial?

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button