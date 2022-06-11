Jennifer Lopez’s black minidress ideal to wear day and night

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most beautiful and inspiring women when it comes to dressing. Her various looks never cease to amaze and she goes from the most casual outfits to the most formal ones, as if nothing had happened. In this opportunity, she shows us how to wear a mini-dress black for both day and night. Let’s see.

Jennifer Lopez very risky: A black minidress by day

The singer shows off her curves leaving little to the imagination. She recently saw her Jennifer Lopez betting on a mini-dress black good but very short. The piece was entirely embroidered in black sequins on a semi-transparent tulle base. Without a doubt, it was a very sexy and risky choice.

The black mini dress Jennifer Lopez ideal to wear day and night – SOURCE: Yahoo News

The model is caught at the neck and with long sleeves. This type of cut, for fans of the mini-dresss, creates a visual effect of narrowness in the back. This is how Jennifer Lopez wore it. On the other hand, it is seen that, being so short, it completely fits her curvaceous body and that is why it left little to the imagination.

Although ahead of mini-dress It is already noticeable that it is sensual, from behind or what to say. The seduction increased when she saw it in its entirety. And it is that the heart attack back that the singer has was completely exposed up to the lumbar height.

The mini-dress black of Jennifer Lopez ideal to wear day and night – SOURCE: Yahoo News

Jennifer Lopez she always knows how to show off her toned body. Look at the muscles in his back! Even so, she never had a problem showing off her curves, whatever the garment.

Very successful: The perfect combination

To combine with this incredible mini-dress black sequins, Jennifer opted for a hair updo as a classic, but at the same time elegant. Undoubtedly, it was a perfect choice for this type of ‘high’ and round neck as it is in this bright and very sexy outfit.

Thanks to its very short length, the outfit showed off her firm thighs and perfectly hugged the famous curve of her hips. To add the finishing touch, he wore diamond earrings with unique high stiletto heels. They are design, how could it be otherwise, by Louboutin. The detail was the peep toes that are caught at the ankle, stylizing her legs.

East mini-dress black yes it’s heart attack! She preferred to wear it during the day and you?

Remember! All the information we provide in MDZ Femme it is just for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.