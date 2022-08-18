Jennifer Lopez’s children: everything you need to know about her twins Emme & Max

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez, 53, has worn many hats in the entertainment industry, including actress, singer, dancer, producer, clothing designer and perfumer – but no title means more to her than ‘mom’. The Bronx native is a mother of twins Max and emma14 years old, with her ex-husband Mark Anthony53. Find out everything you need to know about teenagers here.

When were Max and Emme born?

Jennifer married Marc just months after her first split from Ben Affleck in June 2004 (they divorced in 2014, however). The two had been romantically linked in the past and previously collaborated on the Spanish-language duet “No Me Ames” on her 1999 debut album. 6. Three years after the secret marriage, the Made in Manhattan The star announced she was pregnant on November 8, 2007.

The then 38-year-old announced the news as she took part in the joint El Cantante tour with Marc in Miami after weeks of speculation. “Marc and I are expecting a baby! she said as Marc cradled her bump. “We are happy… This is a special moment in our lives. And we waited until the last show to tell you that,” she said.

A few weeks before she gave birth, J.Lo’s father David Lopez confirmed that her second daughter is expecting not one, but two babies. “Yes, twins… It’s in my family, my sister also had twins, so it’s hereditary,” he said on a Spanish-language broadcast. Escendalo TV. ” I’m very proud. Jennifer had longed to be a mother for many years.

The It’s me… So The singer gave birth to Max and Emme on February 22, 2008 in Long Island, NY It took only four short weeks for the world to get their first glimpse of the gorgeous twins, who were featured on a March 2008 cover of PEOPLE world exclusive magazine.

Years later, Jennifer reflected on the discovery that she had twins in a YouTube video dubbed Twin Talk with Max and Emme, then 11 years old. “When I realized I was pregnant, I was in Portugal. I was doing a big show and I had just left for two days. When I was sitting there, I was in my hair and makeup trailer, and this is how I felt,” she told them. “In my stomach, I felt a wavering. I felt like a little butterfly in my stomach, and I knew right away that I had life in me. I knew it. It came straight into my head.

It was at the doctor’s office that she learned the news. “The doctor says, do you see that right there, that little grain of rice? It’s the baby. See that other little grain of rice over here? It’s the other baby,” she explained. “I was like ‘What.’ I started laughing hysterically. I just burst out laughing, I couldn’t believe it. And that’s how I found out I was going to have twins.

Max and Emme over the years

The ‘coconuts’ (Jen’s nickname for them) grew up in the spotlight, often being photographed with their superstar mum and her various romantic partners, including ex-boyfriend Casper smartwho she dated from 2011 to 2016, ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguezwho she was with from 2017 to 2021, and rekindled her beau Ben Affleckwith whom she reunited in 2021.

Notably, Max and Emme were very close to Alex’s daughters Natasha16 and she, 13, with whom they were often photographed in the media and on their mother’s social networks. In 2021, they spent quite a bit of time with Ben’s children Purple16, Seraphine13 and samuel9 years old, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garnier49. And they’re sure to spend even more time with Ben and his kids now that the superstar couple are married and getting ready for a big party on the weekend of August 19, 2022.

Following Bennifer’s rekindled romance, Max and Emme spent more time in Los Angeles than in Miami, where their father Marc calls home, and Alex also maintained a residence (their mother also owns a house of $32 million to Star Island in South Florida). Ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, J.Lo was also spotted checking out various exclusive private schools around Los Angeles, presumably to enroll the twins closer to her home in Bel-Air (and closer to Ben, who lives in Brentwood).

Besides being photographed by paparazzi over the years and being the focus of their mother’s Instagram, the two have also been on red carpets! The twins made their red carpet debut aged just seven, attending the premiere of their mother’s animated film in 2014 House.

Emme in the spotlight

Jennifer recently revealed that she refers to Emme using “they/them” pronouns. Meanwhile, Emme stepped into the spotlight in a big way during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show! The 11-year-old sang impressively alongside Jennifer, who co-directed the performance with Shakira.

Emme came out to sing a few lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” – remixed with J.Lo’s Latin anthem “Lets Get Loud” – blowing the audience away! “If you wanna live your life/Live it to the end and don’t waste it,” they sang as they were placed in a cage, with other children on stage. The moment was intentionally political and a strong statement in response to former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy that separated families at the US-Mexico border.

“All I want my girls, little girls on stage with me and everywhere to know is how to use their voices and be proud of who they are,” Jennifer said after the show. “Other people may try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that together we are what makes this beautiful country truly great.

Emme’s unique style

In 2021, Emme adopted a totally unique style! The gorgeous teen decided to wear a funky, shorter duo and embrace her natural curls. Earlier in the spring, they also died their blue hair, which they debuted at a Nobu Malibu dinner for Aunt Lynda LopezBen’s birthday at the start of the rekindled relationship between Ben and Jennifer.

The 14-year-old also channeled the 90s in a series of retro-inspired looks, including baggy jeans, vintage tees and argyle sweaters, Vans trainers and plenty of overalls.

Before the film’s release Marry meJennifer explained how Max and Emme both found their “own identity” with jimmy fallon. ” [They’re like] “It’s my life, I have my own identity, I am who I am, it’s how I feel about the world, it’s what I think. “… They need to distance themselves [from me] she said, explaining that they are now “adult people in a small body”.