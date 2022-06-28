Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter was first, and now Ben Affleck’s daughter also declares herself non-binary, the connection between young women

The relationship between Emme Muniz and the daughter of Ben Affleck each day it grows more, although rumors have been generated about their rapid closeness, the teenagers share more than the bond of stepsisters. The day Jennifer Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez, Emme He saw how the baseball player’s daughters left his side.

Emme Muniz and his brother saw how the children of Ben Affleck began to settle quickly in his family and in his affections. Soon they were able to leave Rodríguez’s daughters in oblivion. But Emme He never imagined that the arrival of Seraphine would change his life, hinting that the connection he has goes far beyond a simple relationship between stepsisters.

