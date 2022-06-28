Jennifer Lopez’s daughter was first, and now Ben Affleck’s daughter also declares herself non-binary, the connection between young women

The relationship between Emme Muniz and the daughter of Ben Affleck each day it grows more, although rumors have been generated about their rapid closeness, the teenagers share more than the bond of stepsisters. The day Jennifer Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez, Emme He saw how the baseball player’s daughters left his side.

Emme Muniz and his brother saw how the children of Ben Affleck began to settle quickly in his family and in his affections. Soon they were able to leave Rodríguez’s daughters in oblivion. But Emme He never imagined that the arrival of Seraphine would change his life, hinting that the connection he has goes far beyond a simple relationship between stepsisters.

In this way both young daughters of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they have felt identified by their preferences in terms of gender. Both declare themselves non-binary people, that is, they do not identify with any of the conventional genders and have shown that they feel very comfortable that way.

Due to the relationship that exists between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck adolescents spend more time together. Both have been the center of criticism from many. Seraphine was the one who felt it the most at the beginning and her parents Ben Y Jennifer Garner didn’t know how to handle it, they both thought they had failed and felt guilty about the situation.

Image: Twitter

In case of Emme Muniz was different since his mother Jennifer Lopez She took her time, as she herself said publicly, in order to understand the situation and begin to treat her daughter with an inclusive language; For this reason, she said in a recent concert in which she sang with her daughter, she referred as follows: “The last time we performed together was in a stadium like this, I asked her all the time to sing with me, but she did not want to. . So this is a very special occasion. She is very, very busy. They cost me a lot of money when they go out. But they’re worth every penny because it’s my favorite duet of all time.” Now this new blended family, also made up of Ben Affleck and Seraphine share moments of happiness and the dark cloud of the past is left behind.