Jennifer Lopez’s evening shorts, ideal for showing off your legs

Jennifer Lopez It usually imposes a trend with its stylish day and night outfits. This time, she does it with a leather shorts the garment that will be the new obsession this season!

Classic and nocturnal, Jennifer Lopez wears leather shorts: a must-have trend item in any wardrobe. Source. Hello

Jennifer Lopez’s shorts that can’t be missing in your wardrobe

There was a time when shorts were just a sports garment. Far behind was that in the time when the shorts of jean and shorts came to light to corner the street style in an irremediable way.

Today this stylish garment is a favorite even in the colder seasons when worn with pantyhose and boots.

Fashionista, singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez loves shorts in all its versions, but recently we saw her with a model of leather shorts suitable for the night that we fell in love with. We analyze it.

Leather shorts for the night: versatile, feminine and powerful

Thus, the pop star gives us the banana we needed to know that the shorts is a yes, even at night. The material can be suede, corduroy, vinyl or leather. In black, they are ideal to combine with a simple white shirt, black ankle boots and a black blazer or, alternatively, a trench coat over the blazer: this layer gives sophistication and elegance to a casual outfit.

Suitable even to attend a work meeting, an after office or to the office, these leather shorts Jennifer Lopez They remind us that when choosing a leather garment, it is ideal that it be the protagonist of the outfit. That is, the rest of the garments are simpler and more classic.

In any case, the singer makes it clear that the shorts of this style are an indispensable basic for any wardrobe and a piece that adapts with great versatility to different combinations: just imagine it with a glittery top with a deep neckline in contrast to a basic T-shirt white cotton tucked into pants and a blazer.

Both outfits are suitable for the night, although one for a party and the other more formal.

Thus, the leather shorts from Jennifer Lopez They succeed in combo with neutral tones, nude shoes and also, with bright, more vibrant colors and garments with more flow for occasions such as cocktails or night dance days.

As for the silhouette, all forms are also recommended: cropped top, tight muscular, loose blouse, vaporous blouses.

The recommendation regarding footwear is always to use the shorts with heels if it is for the night. Just like you do Jennifer Lopez that combines it with black lace-up ankle boots with a lot of platform. It looks really fabulous!

And you, do you dare to recreate this incredible look of JLo?

