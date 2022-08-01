Jennifer Lopez’s ex doesn’t believe in marrying Ben Affleck

Three months after their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes” to each other on July 16. A big day for the couple who got back together over twenty years after their breakup. After their wedding, they decided to spend some time in Paris. However, according to a former close friend of the singer, this relationship is doomed.

A honeymoon in Paris

It’s in the Newsletter of its website “On the JLo”that she broke the news to her fans: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is pleasant. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty-year-old patient. Exactly what we wanted“, explains the producer on the ceremony. The 50-year-old woman clarified that they united in Las Vegas, after having “fstand in line with four other couples to get a license“.

For their honeymoon the lovebirds flew to Paris, unfortunately, they do not go unnoticed, so the paparazzi were also there, as were their fans, who were sometimes insistent. This had also slightly annoyed Ben Affleck, as shown in a video in which he displays a sulky face during an improvised photo shoot.

Her ex-husband doesn’t believe in her marriage

However, their union does not only have positive comments, some do not believe in the success of this couple. This is particularly the case of the first husband of Jennifer Lopez: Ojani Noa. They had met when the interpreter of Let’s Get Loud became known, he was a server. They passed the ring finger in 1997.

In an interview with the Daily Mail this Saturday, July 30, he said: “I wish him and Ben the best, but I’m not sure it will last. Jen loves to be in love, but she was engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.“