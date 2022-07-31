Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband opens up about her marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband opened up about the superstar’s marriage to Ben Affleck.

Between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it won’t last. At least that’s what the singer’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, is convinced. The Cuban actor, now 48, told the Daily Mail that his ex-wife “likes being in love” but loses interest in each other as soon as the passion fades. “Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever,” he told the tabloid.

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez met in a restaurant in Miami, where the young man worked. “I wanted to live the American dream and I lived it when Jen came to Lario’s. I had no idea who she was. Our eyes met and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen”, he said before recalling his first kiss with the singer: “It was as if We’ve known each other forever.”

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez divorced 11 months later. The interpreter of “Jenny from the Block” then lived a love affair with P. Diddy. Then she married Cris Judd, a choreographer from whom she separated seven months later. Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004 and had two children with him, twins named Max and Emme. The couple remained married for 10 years.

She has just formalized her love with Ben Affleck. The lovebirds got married on July 16, twenty years after their first engagement. “I wish him and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” Ojani Noa concluded.