Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband opens up about his marriage

Her marriage to Ben Affleck is just two weeks old, but Jennifer Lopez is already the target of attacks from one of her former partners. Ojani Noa, her first husband, confided in the DailyMail about the recent union of his ex-wife. Married from February 1997 to January 1998, Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez had met in a restaurant in Miami. “I wanted to live the American dream and I lived it when Jennifer Lopez walked into the restaurant. I had no idea who she was. Our eyes met and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen. It was like we had known each other forever.”. They divorced after 11 months of marriage.

If it had started well, these statements will take a completely different turn. According to Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez “love to be in love” but this passion never lasts very long because the star gets tired quickly. “Ben Affleck is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever”he launched to the newspaper.

And when, finally, we thought he was going to conclude on a positive note, the ex-husband of the star added a layer: “I wish him and Ben all the best, but I’m not sure it will last”.

