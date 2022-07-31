Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband opens up about the singer’s romance with Ben Affleck

Saturday July 30, Ojani Noa, the former husband of the singer, spoke about the marriage of her ex with the actor, in the columns of the DailyMail.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas on July 16. An idyll started again almost 20 years after the annulment of their first marriage. “Wait long enough and you may find yourself in the best time of your life, driving through Las Vegas, through the tunnel of love, with your children and the one you will spend the rest of your life with. Love is a big thing, maybe the best of them all, and it’s worth the wait,” she wrote on her Instagram account shortly after their union.

But if the “Bennifer” captivates the whole world, his reunion seems to have reopened the wounds of a man: Ojani Noa (48), the first husband of Jennifer Lopez. In the columns of DailyMail, the one who now lives far from glamor and glitter gave his feelings on the new union of his ex-wife. “I wish him and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” he said.

And to continue: “Jen loves being in love, but she has been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.

A passionate relationship

Jennifer Lopez married Ojani Noa, formerly an actor turned chef, in 1997. An intense and passionate relationship that would end only a year later. If the two partners decide to remain friends for several years, the ex-husband finds the separation difficult. Ten years later, he will even threaten Jennifer Lopez to make a film revealing the details of their relationship.

“We fell in love when she was already famous, he resumed for the DailyMail. But during our marriage, she became a megastar. For years, it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lay low and live my life. But when I saw that she had married Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came back.”

Ojani Noa thus remembered his meeting with the interpreter of Jenny From The Block. The two met in 1996. He was a waiter at Gloria Estefan’s Cuban restaurant on Miami’s famous Ocean Drive. She was turning Blood And Wine alongside Jack Nicholson and Michael Caine. Often the star came to eat in the Ojani Noa establishment. “I had no idea who she was. Our eyes looked at each other and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen,” he explained. And to add: “She told me later that she knew that the first night, she was going to marry me”.

After her failed marriage to Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez had a brief relationship with Puff Daddy. She will marry Cris Judd in 2001 before meeting Ben Affleck, with whom she will live her first romance for two years. Jennifer Lopez then married Marc Anthony in 2004, with whom she remained for 10 years, and had two children with him, twins Max and Emme.