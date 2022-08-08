Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Reveals Awkward Conversation With Ben Affleck

ads

Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend an LA Lakers game in December 2021.

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is madly in love with her new husband, Ben Affleck. Following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, the former “American Idol” judge told fans he was the one she would “be forever with.” But the first man she walked down the aisle with isn’t so sure.

Ojani Noa, Lopez’s first husband, just dropped the bombshells about their relationship, his thoughts on his fourth marriage and new details about his first courtship with Affleck. In a July 30 interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail, Noa said he wished the new couple the best, but was not convinced it would last.

“Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times,” he said. “Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.

Noa said he granted the interview because he was fed up with the media describing him as a “poor waiter” whom Lopez left when she rose to fame.

Noa shares details of how her relationship with Lopez went down

Noa told the Daily Mail that when he was 15 he fled Cuba in a small dinghy with six friends, calling it a miracle that they survived the 90-mile journey. Now 48 and living in South Miami, Noa’s Instagram account profile lists him as an “actor/model, presenter, entrepreneur, writer, producer, personal trainer” with nearly 48,000 followers and a OnlyFans account.

At 22, he met Lopez when she visited Gloria Estefan’s Cuban restaurant in Miami, called Lario’s On The Beach, where he started out as a dishwasher but worked his way up to become a waiter. Noa insisted he didn’t know who Lopez was, even though his career was starting to take off; she was a television dancer on “In Living Color” and had just starred with Woody Harrelson in the movie “Money Train.” He said she entered the restaurant with a friend and an assistant, and the pair met their eyes.

“I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen,” he said. Noa said the rising star returned to the restaurant the following evening and then invited him to a wrap party for the film she was filming. She then returned to Los Angeles, he said, and they spoke on the phone for weeks — with him using the restaurant’s payphone.

In the interview, Noa then shared intimate details about their relationship, from their first kiss to the first night they slept together. They moved in together in Los Angeles as his career took off, and Noa said he proposed at the closing party of ‘Selena,’ his breakout movie, with a $15,000 ring she picked. at the mall.

According to old news clippings from the Miami Herald, the couple married on February 22, 1997, at a friend’s house in Miami, with guests including director Oliver Stone and actor Edward Olmos. Marital bliss did not last long, however, as the couple broke up within less than a year.

Noa says Ben Affleck was clearly in love with Lopez

After Noa and Lopez split, they remained friends. She began dating P. Diddy soon after their divorce was finalized, and after that breakup she met and married backing dancer Cris Judd in September 2001.

In December, Lopez was filming the movie “Gigli” with Ben Affleck; although the film ends with a bombing, the duo quickly become friends. On April 3, 2002, Affleck paid for half-page advertisements in Hollywood trade publications; the ads were heartfelt tributes to Lopez, with Affleck describing how pleasant and impressive she was to work with. He later said the expensive ads were an attempt to counter rumors that she would be an on-set diva, but many wondered if he was trying to steal her heart.

Around the same time, Lopez hired her first husband, Noa, to manage her new restaurant, Madre’s, in Pasadena; the restaurant opened just over a week after the ads appeared on April 12. Noa told the Daily Mail that he remembered speaking to Affleck at the restaurant’s grand opening and that the actor was clearly smitten with his ex-wife.

“Madre had a big opening,” recalls Noa. “She walked the red carpet with Cris but Ben was waiting ‘in the back with a bouquet of red roses. Cris and Ben are both good guys. That night I sat on the patio with Ben and he told me what an amazing woman Jen was. I said, ‘I know.’

Three months later, Lopez and Judd announced they were separating, and soon after, Lopez and Affleck began dating. they got engaged at the end of the year, but separated in 2003 – to reunite and marry in 2022.

In 2003, Affleck insisted to Variety that the two never dated when she was married.

“When I met her, we became very, very, very good friends,” Affleck told the publication. “But at first, because she was married, there was no thought of a romantic relationship, so it created the opportunity to get to know each other without any of the falsehoods that come with courtship because you’re trying to make a good impression. . ”

Looking back on her relationships, including her 2008 marriage to singer Marc Anthony, Lopez told The Today Show in 2019 that she hadn’t “really counted” her first two marriages, both of which lasted less than a year. year.

She and Noa eventually had a falling out and he was fired from Madre’s in 2005. He told the Daily Mail that if fame hadn’t come between them they could still be married today.

“For many years I felt burned, bruised,” he said. “I think if she hadn’t had all these people around her, we might still be together. But I have my life and I’m happy. I still believe in love and hope Jen finally found the love she was looking for.

