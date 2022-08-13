Jennifer Lopez’s First Husband Has Doubts About Marrying Ben Affleck

After trying to sell a risque video of their honeymoon, Ojani Noa has come out of the limelight to speak out about his ex-wife’s new marriage to Ben Affleck.

“He is husband number four. I was husband number one. She told me that I was the love of her life and that we would be together forever,” he told the DailyMail, noting that the passion was quickly fading in J.Lo. In his case, it evaporated after 11 months. “I wish them the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” he concluded. In the meantime, the Bennifers have hired organization star Colin Cowie to orchestrate a second, more traditional wedding ceremony, after their express union in Las Vegas.



