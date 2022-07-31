Jennifer Lopez’s first husband wishes her luck and questions her marriage to Ben Affleck

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two weeks after Jennifer Lopez married her former flame Ben Affleck, the actress’ first husband, Ojani Noa, said he wished them well but doubted they would be together “forever”.

“I wish him and Ben all the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” the Cuban actor and personal trainer, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Saturday. “Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”

He said he was happy his ex married Affleck but thinks she is “someone who will be married seven or eight times”.

“I never see her settling down with just one person,” he admitted. “She pushes herself to constantly move forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she’s also moving forward in her private life.”

Noa said he often felt like “Mr. Cinderella” when he was with the “Marry Me” star.

Eventually, he said their relationship was complicated by what he called “celebrity-feeding parasites” after she became a superstar.

He said they first met in 1996 when he was working as a waiter at Gloria Estefan’s restaurant in Miami after fleeing Cuba. “I had no idea who she was,” he said. “Our eyes looked at each other and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen.”

He said she told him later that she knew the first night they met she was going to marry him.

After they married, and she became an overnight sensation with “Selena” in 1997, he said their relationship began to deteriorate. He said she had new people around her who wanted to make money off her, and he was jealous that he started seeing her in pictures with rapper Sean Combs, also known as of Puff Daddy, which she said was just “business.” She and Combs later dated after her split with Noa.

Noa also said she didn’t want to get pregnant as she was afraid it would hurt her career.

“She went from Jen to J Lo, this big company that makes millions,” he said of his instant stardom.

“We fell in love when she was already famous,” he told the outlet. “But during our marriage, she became a megastar. For years, it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lay low and live my life. But when I saw that she had married Ben, who is a nice guy, the feelings came back.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2002 before breaking up in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance last year before deciding to wed on July 17 at a drive-in wedding chapel in Las Vegas. The couple announced their second engagement in April.

Prior to getting back together with Affleck, Lopez was engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The Puerto Rican pop star was married to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and Anthony share 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max.