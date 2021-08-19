Jennifer Lopez’s gift is knowing how to shine

Two faces of the same pop star, two souls of one woman. However you look at it, wherever it is, Jennifer Lopez shines and lets theproud soul from the look, from the way of walking, from how it fills and dominates the scene, be it a tree-lined road under the sun of You love me, in Florida, far from the spotlight, or a stage that the whole world looks at, that of the heavily armored inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, the new president of the United States. It was enough for her to close her eyes for a moment and intone This Land is your Land, intense 1940 song written by Woody Guthrie, to illuminate even more that already clear sky that the 20 th January enveloped the Capitol a Washington.

Chameleon, versatile, immense in its meter and 64 in height, also on that occasion J.Lo reaffirmed its charm. And her value, a mix of arts – music, acting, dance – that has allowed her to conquer everyone. But there is more in her, there is an innate charisma that is based on the rhythm that runs through her veins and that makes everyone dance as soon as she moves and on the undoubted ability to dictate trends with any look: from the most casual to the most sophisticated. and designer. Yes, why class is a subtle art, made of nuances, which can enhance even the simplest garment making it become the dream of the beholder.

Look at our images: in one is J.Lo the planetary star, tight in a suit and a white coat by Chanel, with maxi earrings and a long ponytail perfectly folded, whose reflections are combined with the bronze and gold ones of make up. In the other we see, instead, simply Jennifer wearing her favorite clothes, those of a mother.

In our exclusive photos we see her walking hand in hand with her 12-year-old daughter Emme (born from the marriage with the ex-husband, the singer Marc Anthony, like the twin Max), and with Natasha, sixteen, had by her partner Alex Rodriguez. The looks are different, sure, but however you look at her Jennifer is absolutely amazing. Rodriguez knows it well, the former baseball champion who has been with her since 2017 and who never misses an opportunity to declaim the praise of this woman: he defined Lopez one of the most beautiful human beings met. Charming, indefatigable and volcanic, Jennifer has also launched JLo beauty, a line of products to take care of yourself. Because work, family, boyfriend are okay, but it is also through the small daily gestures of love that we reserve for ourselves that we become irresistible. Jennifer docet.

Text by Sabrina Bonalumi

All photos have been published by Gente

