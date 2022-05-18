Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime’ Doc Trailer Features Ben Affleck: Watch

Share his story. Jennifer Lopez is ready to open on the harder side of fame in the first look at his half time documentary.

“It was hard [and I] just had very low self-esteem,” Marry me star, 52 years old, said in the trailer for the documentary, which was released on Wednesday, May 18describing how she felt afterwards Hustlers was snubbed at the Oscars. “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe anything else.”

She continued: “I’m not doing this for a price, no, I’m doing this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something. … All my life, I fought to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously.

Directed by Amanda Micheli, half time is set to offer an “intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that made Jennifer Lopez the icon she is,” according to a Netflix synopsis. The document – who is coming to the streaming platform next month – follows Lopez’s professional accomplishments, including her 2020 Super Bowl hperformance alongside Shakira and his rendition of “America the Beautiful” to the president Joe Bidenthe investiture.

In the clip, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer gets outspoken about life in the public eye and in the face of widespread attention over her appearance and love life. As images from her decades in Hollywood flash across the screen, Lopez’s fiancé, Ben Affleckshares his point of view.

“I said to him once, ‘Do you mind?'” 49 year old man Tender bar actor – who proposed to the New York native for the second time last month – says to the camera. “And she said, ‘I expected that.'”

While the shades of blue alum rose to fame as a pop star – with hits such as ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, ‘Jenny From the Block’, ‘Get Right’ and ‘Booty’ – she also starred in movies and popular TV series. Lopez’s relationships have also made headlines, from her 10-year marriage to Mark Anthony – with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme – to her multiple engagements with Affleck.

After reconnecting in May 2021 following her split from Alex Rodriguezthe Grammy nominee confirmed earlier this year that the Argo proposed director.

“Saturday night, while in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on his knees and proposed,” said the Selena star, who was previously engaged to the Massachusetts native between 2002 and 2004, wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter in April. “I was caught totally off guard and just looked him in the eye smiling and crying at the same time. …I was smiling so big and tears were streaming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined.

half time is scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Wednesday, June 8, ahead of its netflix start.

“It’s an honor to be selected for Tribeca’s opening night, and so it’s fitting to celebrate this pivotal milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just a few miles from where she grew up! ” Micheli raved about the project via a press release in April. “Having the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with New York audiences is a dream come true.”

half time will be available to stream on Netflix tuesday june 14.

