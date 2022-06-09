Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime’ Netflix Special Drops at Tribeca Film Festival E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez’s “Halftime” Netflix special premiered June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

For the premiere, Lopez stunned in a sheer black maxi dress. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer wore her hair in a slicked-back, mid-length ponytail.

The documentary will be available to viewers on June 14 on the streaming site.

Lopez’s film was nominated as the opening night premiere of the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

“”Halftime” offers an intimate glimpse behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that made Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances on screen and on stages around the world, to her show of the halftime of the Super Bowl, at the recent presidential inauguration,” said a press release from the Tribeca Film Festival.

“The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with his perseverance, creative genius and cultural contributions. And that’s just the beginning. »

The documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into Lopez’s life and her struggle to be “taken seriously” as an actress and performer.

“All my life I’ve fought to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously,” Lopez said in the “Halftime” trailer.

Recently, Lopez accepted the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She got emotional while giving her acceptance speech.

The “Hustlers” star approached her thank you list differently, specifically calling out people who “lied” to her and those who told her she couldn’t be an actress.

“And since you can’t create the truth without actually living it, I have a different kind of thank you list tonight,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer said. “I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And those who broke my heart. Those who were true and those who lied to me. I want to thank true love. And I want to thank the way I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew I had to grow up.

“I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love,” she wrote. “I want to thank everyone who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you! And I know I could. I wouldn’t have done it without the fans. »

Lopez got her start in the music industry when she released her first single in 1999. She is known for her hit songs such as “Jenny From The Block” and “On The Floor”.

She also became an actress, with her first role in “My Little Girl” and then landed the lead role in “Selena” in 1997. Her best-known films include “The Wedding Planner”, “Second Act” and “Maid in Manhattan”. . »

Lopez recently got engaged to Ben Affleck .

The ‘Hustlers’ star and the ‘Argo’ director were engaged for about two years before splitting in 2004.

Affleck makes an appearance in “Halftime”.