Jennifer Lopez’s jogging set does not go unnoticed

Jennifer Lopez is recognized for her glamorous style, always dressed to the nines. However, her latest and most colorful set breaks her usually rather classic style.

Indeed, the superstar sported a tie-dye ensemble, a trending design at the height of the pandemic in 2022. The new bride chose a head-to-toe multicolored ensemble that certainly does not go unnoticed!



GC Images

When she dares to color, Jennifer does not go by half measures: she arranged her jogging ensemble with a pair of oversized sunglasses in pink acetate and a teal Birkin bag. To top it all off, Jennifer is wearing Nike Air Force 1 running shoes with flashing neon logos!



GC Images

Jennifer Lopez’s tie-dye ensemble by Ralph Lauren is no longer available in stores and online, but luckily there are plenty of inexpensive styles available to recreate the look. Here are some handpicked pieces to sport the colorful J.Lo look!

1. Tie-dye hoodie at Amazon – $52





2. Vogue Pink Sunglasses at Amazon – $99





3. Dark Teal Tote Bag at Amazon – $62





4. Air Force 1 ’07 Shoe Nike – $150





