Jennifer Lopez’s new album, inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck

Following This Is Me… Thenreleased in 2002, this disc, baptized This Is Me… Now traces the highly publicized love affair between the singer and the actor.

After announcing the release of his new album, This Is Me… NowJennifer Lopez returned, in an interview for Apple Music on the themes that inspired this next opus, scheduled for 2023.

This disc is an updated version of the album This Is Me… Then of the singer, released in 2002, which at the time was strongly inspired by her highly publicized love affair with Ben Affleck. The two lovers then separated before meeting again and got married last summer.

“It scares Ben”

According to Jennifer Lopez, this relationship will once again be at the heart of this next album, which will retrace “the moment when I found the love of my life and when we decided to be together forever”, she said. said during his interview.

The whole message of the album is therefore that this love exists. […] But I think it scares Ben. He said to me: Do you really want to tell all that? And I said, “I don’t know how else to do it.”

“An End That Would Never Happen in Hollywood”

On November 26, Jennifer Lopez unveiled the cover of This Is Me… Now as well as the titles of the 13 songs that will make up this album. Among these songs, several refer to the reunion of the couple, in particular Greatest Love Story Never Told and Midnight Trip to Vegaswho hint at their wedding this summer in Las Vegas.

The 53-year-old singer also imagined a sequel to the ballad Dear Ben(Dear Ben Pt. II) present on his 2002 disc. A title that the artist could no longer interpret since his breakup with the actor and director in 2004.

“Once we called off that marriage 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die. Twenty years later, he There’s a happy ending. It’s an ending that would never happen in Hollywood,” concludes Jennifer Lopez.

For now, This Is Me… Now doesn’t have an official release date but Jennifer Lopez has promised it “for 2023”.