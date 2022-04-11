Jennifer Lopez’s new engagement ring is (very) expensive… Brooklyn Beckham got married…

April 11, 2022

Jack White got married on stage

White notebook for Jack White! The musician indeed married his companion, Olivia Jean, on stage, during a concert in Detroit, Michigan, as relayed by the Guardian. A nice surprise both for the fans, but also for the young bride, who was not warned a priori!

“I have a quick question for you, Olivia Jean. Would you marry me ? “asked the musician to his girlfriend, who immediately accepted.

A wedding ceremony then took place, on stage, with musician Ben Swank officiating.

Brooklyn Beckham got married

Jennifer Lopez’s new engagement ring is (very) expensive

Jennifer Lopez has a new engagement ring, and Ben Affleck has (again) paid the price! If some believed in an emerald, it would in fact be a green diamond, natural, of 8.5 carats. “A green diamond of this size is incredibly rare, and would ridicule the value of their old ring. I would estimate it between $5 million and over $10 million,” Diamond Pro executive Mike Fried told Page Six.

A substantial sum, indeed. J-Lo’s previous engagement ring given by Ben Affleck in 2002 was similar, but featured a pink diamond instead of a green one. Its price was estimated at $2.5 million. Everything increases.