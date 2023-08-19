Jennifer Lopez’s plush dress tore apart while singing

Her wardrobe problem came when she was hanging out with some friends at a restaurant on the Italian island of Capri.

By J.Barrier

August 15, 2023 – 14:21

While on vacation on the island of Capri in Italy, Jennifer Lopez Acted in an embarrassing position during a spontaneous concert. A video that has gone viral on social networks shows the moment the diva del bronze had a problem with luxury Dress What was he wearing on that occasion? And that the cloth got torn while singing in the gathering with friends.

The accident happened when the 54-year-old artist went to a party at the famous Taverna Enema. The actress, singer and businesswoman, dressed in a sexy silver embroidered minidress, sang into a microphone and was accompanied by her manager Benny Medina.

Photo: AFP

Surrounded by friends and site staff, the artist sang hits like “Let’s Get Loud” and the Gloria Gaynor classic “I Will Survive.”

The emotion of the moment was so strong that when she raised her hand, her dress tore at the side. However he realized the situation and unperturbed continued singing as if nothing had happened.

The video posted on the restaurant’s Instagram account only shows the experience and professionalism of Ben Affleck’s wife.

JLo fans are still waiting for the release of her announced studio album “This Is Me…Now”, the follow-up to her hit album This Is Me…Then, which was released more than two decades ago .

