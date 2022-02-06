Jennifer Lopez’s Sacred Relationship

For the divine Jennifer Lopez, 52, the story she is living with actor Ben Affleck, her old love, is not a simple return of the flame, nor a “heated soup”, but a real “sacred” relationship. This is how she defined it herself on the occasion of the imminent theatrical release of her latest film “Marry Me – Marry Me”, at People magazine.

“I feel so blessed and happy to be with him. I’ve never been so proud to have a happy and loving relationship, and I want to do everything I can to protect and keep it safe, ”the pop star began.

A beautiful love story for Jennifer Lopez

“Ours is a beautiful love story, and we got a second chance. It’s amazing how our relationship is very different than it was years ago. There is more appreciation and celebration for it, which is special. Finding someone you really love is a very rare, precious and beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted, ”added Lopez, who had been linked to the actor from 2002 to 2004.“ Now we have grown up, we have more experience. We both have children, and we need to be very aware of these things. “

A year after the return of the flame, therefore, the Bennifers are more united and in love than ever.