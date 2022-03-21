Jennifer Lopez’s shoes ideal to wear with a skirt

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most chic and elegant artists to dress, at the same time that she knows how to wear sports looks like no one else. One of the most chosen of her are the shoes classic whites, like the ones she wore in an Instagram post while filming her movie “Shotgun Wedding.”

Not only does she steal all eyes when she walks the red carpet, but the Diva from the Bronx is the one who knows how to pose best. “I want to know what gives her that look like she’s about to burn. It’s amazing. She’s like about to get mad at someone, but she’s just beautiful. She looks like, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.’ “Friends actress Jennifer Aniston recently revealed about her colleague.

