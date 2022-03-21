Jennifer Lopez’s shoes ideal to wear with a skirt

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most chic and elegant artists to dress, at the same time that she knows how to wear sports looks like no one else. One of the most chosen of her are the shoes classic whites, like the ones she wore in an Instagram post while filming her movie “Shotgun Wedding.”

Not only does she steal all eyes when she walks the red carpet, but the Diva from the Bronx is the one who knows how to pose best. “I want to know what gives her that look like she’s about to burn. It’s amazing. She’s like about to get mad at someone, but she’s just beautiful. She looks like, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.’ “Friends actress Jennifer Aniston recently revealed about her colleague.

everyone admires Jennifer Lopez and on social networks it is about to reach 200 million followers. She there she shares her outfits, which are highly praised, they earn thousands of likes every day and she increasingly defends that recognition of being a fashion pioneer.

The shoes are from Alexander McQueen. Source: Instagram @jlo

one of his shoes Favorites, which are very classic and elegant at the same time, are white Alexander McQueen, the same designer that Kate Middleton chose for her wedding dress. It is a white model with a black back, so it is very easy to combine with prints or other colors.

Jennifer Lopez She wore them together with beige joggers with an ankle cuff, a white cropped top that reveals her abdomen and gold chains. The kind of shoes It is called “Oversized”, with a wide and rounded sole, and it is priced at $395 euros.

Jennifer Lopez used them several times. Source: People.

They look great with both short and long summer style jean skirts, for the night or for the day. Those looking for a similar look can find a similar and cheaper model: the Adidas Stan Smith, which is also all white and has a colored back.

“A classic since the 70s, the Stan Smith has always been a fashion benchmark. Today, they have been made in part with recycled materials. Now you can help end plastic waste with this classic silhouette”, they indicate in the website where they can be purchased at a price of approximately $90 euros.

do you like to use shoes with your looks?