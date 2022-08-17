Jennifer Lopez’s Sisters: Everything You Need to Know About Leslie and Lynda

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/EIB/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most iconic singers and actresses of the past 30 years. The Bronx-born star has both an older sister Leslie, 56 years old and a younger sister Lynda, 51. The sisters are clearly all very close, and Leslie and Lynda both surprised the singer when they recorded a video segment for her when she appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002. Lynda revealed that she was surprised to see so many people who were fans of her “dumb sister”, and they also gave insight into Jennifer’s childhood. “As a child, Jen was the ringleader. Whatever was concocted was usually his idea,” Leslie said.

While J.Lo is a superstar, her two sisters clearly see her as family first and star second. As they joke around, it’s clear they’re a close-knit family. “He’s a famous movie star to all of you, but not to me. She’s still my sister. Always my little pain in my sister’s ass,” Leslie said. “Jen, you’re just a big sister, and we’re very proud of you, and we love you. My family loves you. Find out everything you need to know about J.Lo’s sisters here.

Leslie Lopez

While Jennifer is an international star, her big sister is much more private than her. Although he gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey in the early 2000s, it seems that Leslie prefers to stay private. Given that J.Lo is a pop icon, it’s no surprise that she comes from a musical family. Leslie’s Instagram bio indicates that she is also a musician. Jennifer occasionally shared photos of her sister on her Instagram. She posted a black and white photo with Leslie and Lynda to celebrate International Women’s Day in 2022. “Every day I am inspired by so many talented, incredible and amazing women,” she wrote.

Although Leslie has mostly kept to herself, she dabbled in acting a bit when she played an opera singer in the 2021 film. The man in the attic. She also appeared alongside her sisters and son Brendon Scholl for short film 2020 Draw with me by IMDb. Other than Brendon, Leslie has another child, but not much is known about them. Jennifer celebrated her nephew’s selection as a leader for the Global Young Leaders Conference in a 2017 Instagram. “Couldn’t be more proud!!! Brendan is strong, smart and loving and obviously a leader,” she wrote.

Lynda Lopez

Jennifer’s younger sister, Lynda, is no stranger to the spotlight, but she’s followed a very different career path than her sister. She dabbled in acting, narrating video shorts in the 90s, as well as appearing alongside her sisters in Draw with me by IMDb. She also did production work alongside her sister and even worked as J.Lo’s assistant on her hit movie. The scammers.

Despite her entertainment credits, Lynda is first and foremost a journalist. Early in her career, she was a VJ on MTV. She’s been a style and entertainment correspondent for a bunch of different TV shows, as well as a radio DJ. She has also been a daytime presenter for a few different morning news programs including Have a good day New York and a weekend news anchor for My 9 for some time. More recently she edited a collection of essays by a wide variety of writers called AOC: The fearless rise and powerful resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which features pieces from different writers reflecting New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.