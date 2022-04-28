Jennifer Lopez’s skintight jumpsuit ripped to reveal her bum, details inside post

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

The malfunctions of the wardrobe are common, especially when performers put on powerful performances in risque outfits. Some of them have even excelled in the art of hiding them like a boss, without it becoming a drama. A few years ago, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez suffered a mistake during a concert when she took a few minutes to thank her fans and say goodbye.

For the uninitiated, JLo recently made headlines for her relationship with famed Batman Ben Affleck. She recently shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing off her engagement ring, which instantly took the internet by storm. In one of the clips, she is seen sucking on a lollipop while seated in the passenger seat of the car while the large stone on her ring finger is clearly highlighted.

During the year 2016, Jennifer Lopez was performing for an audience in Las Vegas when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction near the end of the show. The singer wore a form-fitting shimmering bodysuit that had full sleeves and completely covered her legs. The costume had an intricate silver design that was a mix of silver and black. jlo decided to leave her hair open with soft, prominent curls, which added to the beauty of the look. Jenny’s Singer From The Block put on an energetic performance that night, but her dress decided to give way in the final moments.

Actually Jennifer Lopez thanked her fans for attending the concert and then linked arms with the dancers from behind and bowed in thanks. When she bent down, the point around her hips popped, showing some skin underneath. However, Jenny behaved like a boss and that’s clearly what won our hearts.