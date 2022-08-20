Jennifer Lopez’s Story With Ben Affleck and Beyond: A Timeline of Her Famous Romances

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her love with Ben Affleck. the weekend with a three-day wedding party.

The couple first married in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas last month, but now they’re hosting an event for friends and family.

Before walking down the aisle to marry Affleck, the “Marry Me” actress, 53, had several high-profile romances. She has been married four times and dated many of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Here’s a look at all of Lopez’s past engagements, weddings and sparklers as she and Affleck, 50, get a “second chance at true love”:

Ojani Noa – 1997

Lopez married actor Ojani Noa in 1997. Their relationship was short-lived, leading to their separation 11 months after tying the knot. Noa recently shared his thoughts on his ex-wife walking down the aisle with Affleck again and expressed her doubts about how long the marriage will last.

“I wish him and Ben the best,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail before adding that he was “not convinced it will last.

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.

Lopez opened up about her marriage to Noa in an interview with Today in 2019 and said her marriage to the producer didn’t “really matter.”

“I have been married three times. And once was nine months, and once was 11 months,” she told the outlet, referring to her marriages to Noa and Cris Judd.

“I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I would say try get married,” she added, pointing out that she was “so young” at the time. “I felt like if I got married I would still have someone, but that’s not how life works.”

Noa gave Lopez a classic diamond engagement ring in 1997.

Cris Judd – 2001

After splitting from Noa, Lopez began a brief relationship with rapper P. Diddy before seriously dating her backup dancer Cris Judd. The couple first met on the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” video set in 2000.

They married in September 2001 and separated the following June. Their divorce was finalized in 2003.

Judd shared in a 2019 interview with TooFab that the duo no longer keep in touch, but he wishes them “the best.”

“Man, I’m so far from her,” Judd told the outlet. “I, my God, you know, I just wish him the best.”

In 2001, Judd gifted Lopez an emerald-cut diamond ring that cost an estimated six figures, E! News reported.

Ben Affleck’s first engagement – ​​2002

Almost immediately after splitting from Judd, Lopez met Affleck on the set of their 2002 movie “Gigli.” They began dating and got engaged before the end of the year.

The couple confirmed their engagement to Diane Sawyer in 2002.

With the explosion of tabloids, Affleck and Lopez became the sexiest couple to follow, and they encountered paparazzi almost everywhere they went. The media scrutiny would be a big deal for the couple.

“We didn’t try to have a public relationship,” Lopez told People magazine in 2016. “We were just together when the tabloids were born, and it was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was just a lot of pressure.”

Lopez and Affleck postponed their wedding just days before the special date, citing “media attention”.

The two had a rocky relationship after the postponement and officially ended the relationship in January 2004.

“I felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest,” Lopez wrote in her 2014 book “True Love” about the breakup.

Affleck proposed a 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring from Harry Winston, worth $2.5 million, Alastair Smith shared with US Weekly.

Mark Anthony – 2004

Marc Anthony and Lopez tied the knot five months after his devastating split from Affleck.

The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony at her home in Beverly Hills. At the time, a source told People magazine that the wedding was a surprise even to the family, who were told to come to their house for an “afternoon party”.

Lopez and Anthony share their 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. The couple separated in 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Anthony offered JLo an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring, also from Harry Winston. The ring is estimated at $4 million.

Alex Rodriguez – 2017

Alex Rodriguez and Lopez first confirmed their relationship in 2017 and made their Met Gala debut that year. In March 2019, the former MLB star popped the question while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Rodriguez proposed with a large emerald-cut diamond ring that was proudly worn on Lopez’s finger. The couple planned to get married in 2020, but due to the pandemic, their date was postponed.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that,” Lopez said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “We’re just sort of in a waiting pattern like the rest of the world. Again, that’s something we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how it all pans out.”

In April 2021, the couple officially called off their engagement, citing that they were “better as friends.”

“We realized we were better as friends and we can’t wait to stay that way. We will continue to work together and support each other in our common endeavors and projects. We wish the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who sent kind words and support,” reads the statement, which was shared with People magazine.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the ring Rodriguez offered Lopez was estimated at over $1 million.

Ben Affleck – 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot last month in Las Vegas after a 20-year journey, and now they’re set to celebrate their nuptials with a three-day extravaganza.

Lopez first announced her marriage to Affleck in her newsletter.

“We did it,” Lopez wrote, along with new photos from the moment in July. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience.”

Lopez and Affleck got a marriage license in nevada July 17. The “On the Floor” singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple are currently in Georgia celebrating a three-day wedding weekend with friends and family at the 87-acre Affleck estate. The list of celebrities heading south for the three-day event is expected to include Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo.

