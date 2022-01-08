Jennifer, meaning and origin of the name

Very common name and used in many countries, Jennifer derives from Jenifer, the Cornish form of the name Geneva; in this sense, it therefore derives from Gwenhwyfar, composed of the root gwen (from the Celtic * windo, “White”, “pure”, also present in Winifred, Gwenaël and Guendalina) combined with sebara (from the Celtic * sœbro, “ghost”, “demon”, “magical creature”, “elf”), whose meaning can be interpreted as “luminous spirit”, or as “white among the elves”, “shining among the elves “. Its use remained practically confined to Cornwall only until the early twentieth century, when it was used by George Bernard Shaw for a character in his 1906 work. The Doctor’s Dilemma.

From then on the name spread very quickly, especially in English-speaking countries, so much so that it became, in the USA, where it was absent practically before 1938, the most used name for newborn girls in the period between 1970 and 1984. As mentioned However, its popularity crossed the borders of English-speaking countries to reach elsewhere as well, especially in Europe. Widespread in Italy in the past years, it has recently undergone a slight decline: in 2020 there were 146 girls called in this way.

Many famous Jennifer: let’s talk, for example, of Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Gray, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Capriati (tennis player), Jennifer Paige (singer), Jennifer Beals, Jennifer Garner. A very long list.

We are talking about an adhespot name, which as such therefore has no saints or blessed to connect with; therefore, Jennifer’s name day can be celebrated on November 1st, on the occasion of All Saints’ Day.