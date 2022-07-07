Jennifer Michelle Maldonado Padua’s brother demands justice

“Please help me find my mom,” Jennifer’s eldest daughter Michelle Maldonado Padua wrote on social media on Tuesday, when her family was still looking for the 33-year-old security guard.who was allegedly murdered by a co-worker at the Dos Bocas Hydroelectric Substation in Arecibo.

Carlos Maldonado Padua, older brother of the victim, shared that the 13-year-old girl spent that night listening to her mother’s voice messages on her phone. “Last night, he went to bed listening to his mother’s ‘voices’,” he said.

“The abuse has to stop. They killed my sister, ”Maldonado Padua said, with a broken voice, in a telephone interview from his mother’s house.

The victim was a security guard at the Arecibo hydroelectric plant for six years. He was born in Mayagüez, but grew up in Adjuntas with his three brothers. She lived about eight minutes from the house of her mother, who took care of her two children – 12 and 13 years old – while she worked from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm during the week.

“Her children were her life. She worked for them. He usually left work at 3:30 pm and was already here (at his mom’s house) picking them up. She was always there for her children, ”said Maldonado Padua, who lives in San Juan, but moved to Adjuntas when he found out that her sister did not appear.

“My sister was a very responsible person with her work and her two children. Faithfully, she did her job. Constantly, she communicated. My mom, when she finds out about it (that she wasn’t at work), calls her and she doesn’t answer. She always answered”, narrated the brother.

File provided by the Police Bureau of Anthony Salvá Rivera, suspected of murdering Jennifer Michelle Maldonado Padua. (Supplied)

At 5:58 am, the victim had sent a message to her best friend telling her that she had arrived at the hydroelectric plant. “Then they couldn’t get in touch with her and the same co-workers realized that the car was there and her documents were there, but she wasn’t there,” she shared.

The murderer confessed Anthony Salva Riveratook to the Policeman to a cliff, near a river, in the Arenas neighborhood in Utuado, where they found the lifeless body of the woman. The Utuado Prosecutor’s Office Yesterday, Salvá Rivera was charged with first-degree murder and violating Article 6.06 of the Weapons Law, for the use of a white weapon to commit the crime. Judge Welda Rivera Soto set bail for him at $2 million.

Salvá Rivera, who has a history with the authorities for a case of escalation and sexual assault, was the one who called the Arecibo barracks to report the disappearance of the woman at 7:00 am, according to the preliminary investigation by the Police.

“From the beginning of the investigation, he (Salvá Rivera) was the only witness who could shed light on us, but nothing coincided with what we were collecting from the evidence. At least, in the motive (of the crime), we are not clear, “said the director of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Arecibo, Carlos Veleza The new day.

He alleged to the Police that he was the author of the crime, but did not give an affidavit after the authorities found the deceased. Preliminary, the body was found with several stab wounds. The Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) performs the autopsy to verify the cause of death and if the victim was also sexually assaulted.

In addition, the Police occupied Salvá Rivera’s car to check if there are traces of blood or fingerprints of the victim inside the car. They also seized clothing with blood that was in the garbage cans located on the grounds of the Fernando Luis García residential complex in Utuado, where the suspect resides.

A clean criminal record certificate

Salvá Rivera has a criminal history that was not reflected in his criminal record certificate when he was hired by Bridge Security, according to that company’s owner, Roque Rosario Aguiar. In 2019, he was found guilty by a jury of misdemeanor burglary and served six months in jail. In addition, he had also been accused of raping a minor, but was acquitted of this crime.

Salvá Rivera had only been working at the hydroelectric plant for three weeks as a security guard. He had been hired in June by submitting the required documents and being interviewed.

“I am very sorry for the loss of her. I send my condolences to her family. I did not expect it because he was a 26-year-old boy with all his documents and a clean criminal record. It was hard to predict what happened”, said the owner of Bridge Security.

He assured that, in the Police certificate, to which The new day had access, it was noted that Salvá Rivera had not “identified a criminal record at the time of the broadcast.” The document was issued on June 14, 2022. In addition, Rosario Aguiar said that she learned from the press that her employee had been in prison, after his arrest was made public for being the main suspect in the murder of Maldonado Padua.

Meanwhile, the director of criminal records of the Police, Edwin Rodríguez Amaro, explained that Salvá Rivera proceeded to eliminate less serious crimes from his record, in accordance with Law 314 of 15, 2004.

This legislation empowers the commissioner of the Police Bureau on duty to eliminate misdemeanors as long as a series of requirements are met: “(1) Six months have elapsed from the sentence. (2) Declare that in the last six months he has not been convicted of any crime and (3) that he is in good standing in the community”.

“Compliance with all these requirements, Mr. Salvá Rivera was notified of the removal of less serious crimes from his record,” Rodríguez Amaro explained in written statements.

For his part, Commander José Arocho, who headed the Utuado CIC, explained yesterday to El Nuevo Día that Salvá Rivera confessed to having climbed a residence in 2019 and, although he did not admit to having raped a minor, DNA evidence collected by the Homicide agents pointed out that the man sexually assaulted the girl.

“We do not understand why they acquitted him of the rape, when we had scientific evidence, such as DNA, that validated the complaint. But he was acquitted and these are the consequences we have today, ”the commander insisted in an interview.

Her relatives suffer the loss of this young mother who had many goals to fulfill and see her children grow up. She “she was a very cheerful person. Everybody loved her. It’s not because she’s my sister, but really, everyone loved her. She gave herself a lot to love. She had a lot of friends because of that, ”Maldonado Padua said about her sister.

He shared that they were planning a trip, together with their children, to celebrate their birthdays on December 30 and say goodbye to the year in Orlando or New York, but on Tuesday everything changed. “I never imagined that this could happen to me,” insisted Carlos Maldonado Padua.

Monitoring of femicides

In the midst of the investigation of the ninth intimate femicide in 2022, perpetrated on Monday in Bayamón, the murder of Maldonado Padua occurred, whose motive is still being investigated. The victim had no romantic relationship with the alleged aggressor, so he has not been classified as femicide intimate by the police.

According to the Gender Equality Observatory, in 2022, 36 femicides have been perpetrated, including nine intimate ones (by partners or ex-partners), 19 under investigation (the cause of death, motive or aggressor is unknown), two relatives , one non-intimate and five indirect (four for organized crime and one for overdose).

“Each year, there is always a very similar number of cases without clarification and we point out that, probably, there are possible femicides. For example, each year they always end up around seven or eight women who are not found,” explained Dr. Debora Upegui Hernández, an analyst at the entity.

He explained that the incidence of intimate femicides may be related to economic phenomena that “definitely generate levels of anxiety and this is much higher than on other occasions, but we cannot guarantee that this is the cause either.”

The director of the entity, Irma Lugo Nazario, pointed out that much has been said about the protocols in the agencies, but insisted that “it should be emphasized that the people who work directly in these areas have the training and knowledge for an effective application. thereof”.

He believed that, on the island, the issue of education with a gender perspective has been misrepresented to a level that is not seen as “methodology, analysis, strategy and how to work at the international level to combat gender violence from its roots” .

“Femicides are going to continue to occur because the causes of the violence that generates them are not being addressed. The most important thing is to work on education with a gender perspective, which is what will help create a different culture. Also, if we want to prevent, we must work to limit access to weapons,” said Upegui Hernández.

In the same way, Vilma Gonzalez Castroexecutive director of Peace Coordinator for Womentook a position against a possible relaxation of access to weapons in Puerto Rico

“The level of frustration we feel in the face of the femicides that are occurring in the country is inexplicable. More than a year after the declaration of a state of emergency, it seems that the priorities in handling cases of gender-based violence have not yet been established. In the case of Jennifer, in Utuado, it shows how deprived of justice are the victims and survivors of sexual violence in the country, “said González Castro in written statements.

For his part, the Governor Peter Pierluisiwho extended the state of emergency two weeks ago for gender violence in Puerto Rico, he said that the authorities have worked on measures to reduce crime.

“The Police are deployed. The police are doing their job. The integrated plan that the Police has is effective. It is focused on arresting gunmen, arresting the most wanted, dismantling gangs and gangs that use violence to protect their territories. That approach is appropriate,” Pierluisi said.

He stressed that they also take “different” measures. He mentioned, for example, that the Minors’ Law was amended to prevent them from being arrested and prosecuted for matters that do not merit it and can be elucidated in another way.

“And we will continue evaluating other measures to improve our justice system,” said the governor.