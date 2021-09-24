Jennifer Pamplona, ​​Kim Kardashian impersonator: 20 operations



Is called Jennifer Pamplona the Brazilian woman who spent the beauty of 700 thousand dollars to become like Kim Kardashian, undergoing over twenty cosmetic surgeries.

A long journey full of obstacles, which began when she was only a teenager, and which led her to totally change her appearance. Model and Instagram influencer, Jennifer has always had a great admiration for Kim Kardashian. It was a tragic fact that prompted her to undergo surgery for the first time disappearance of her boyfriend.

“I had surgery after my ex-boyfriend died of cancer. I fell into depression, I was no longer in me – he said some time ago, a guest of Live – It is not D’Urso -. After the operations I also healed my soul and now I’m fine. Just one thing: I don’t want to inspire girls around the world to do what I did ”.

Not all of Jennifer’s surgeries went well and more than once the model risked her life. During an operation to shape the B-side, the pressure dropped too much and the woman lived a difficult time. “I thought I was going to die – he confided -, it was horrible”.

It didn’t go any better when Pamplona chose to undergo a lip retouch, injecting a substance that proved harmful. The mouth swelled from an allergic reaction, causing them severe pain and injury. “When I saw myself, I couldn’t believe it – said Jennifer -. I had fishy lips and I also had to wait two days for them to remove the substance they filled them with. Every time I saw my face I would cry ”.

In fact, however, the woman has not given up on ending up under the knife to fulfill the dream of becoming like Kanye West’s ex-wife. Over the years Jennifer has not only become addicted to surgery, but she has completely changed its connotations in the name of a perfection impossible to reach and increasingly dangerous.

She underwent three breast augmentation surgeries, two nasal septum surgeries, eight leg operations and one liposuction. She also underwent chin surgery, botox, cheek and lip fillers. All for an expense of over 700 thousand dollars. “I thought that looking like Kim Kardashian was an excellent opportunity for my career – she justified herself -, so I invested more and more money to reach the goal”. Words that, however, do not seem to justify such an extreme and dangerous choice.