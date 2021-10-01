News

Jennifer ready for a new love

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is never too late for true love. Jennifer Aniston, the star of Friends, former historian of Brad Pitt before Hurricane Jolie, knows something about it, who enjoyed the single life but confessed that now she would be ready for a new love. “My radar hasn’t intercepted anyone important yet, but I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another person », this is the confession of the American actress in the course of an interview, as reported by“ Page Six ”. At 52, the ex Rachel from “Friends” said she really enjoyed herself. “I didn’t want to go out for a long time and I really loved being with myself without being part of a couple,” said the actress, adding: “I’ve been in a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice in taking time for yourself “.

Jennifer Aniston, an “old school girl”

Aniston also admitted that she is “an old school girl” and wants to find love in person and not through an app. “People don’t get close to people anymore. They don’t. It’s strange. The ease with which the conversation goes on the first time is a good indicator. Trust, but not arrogance. Sense of humor », this is what Jennifer looks at in a man. The hunt is open.

Loading...
Advertisements

Two marriages behind

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and from 2015 to 2018 with Justin Theroux. Recently, during the “Friends” reunion, she and David Schwimmer they admitted they had a crush on each other early in the show, but never got engaged unlike their characters, Rachel and Ross. Both, however, have made it clear that they are just great friends. Aniston has also been linked to Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

785
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
641
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
598
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
595
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
590
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
590
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
581
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
574
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
571
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top