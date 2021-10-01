Jennifer ready for a new love

It is never too late for true love. Jennifer Aniston, the star of Friends, former historian of Brad Pitt before Hurricane Jolie, knows something about it, who enjoyed the single life but confessed that now she would be ready for a new love. “My radar hasn’t intercepted anyone important yet, but I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another person », this is the confession of the American actress in the course of an interview, as reported by“ Page Six ”. At 52, the ex Rachel from “Friends” said she really enjoyed herself. “I didn’t want to go out for a long time and I really loved being with myself without being part of a couple,” said the actress, adding: “I’ve been in a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice in taking time for yourself “.

Jennifer Aniston, an “old school girl”

Aniston also admitted that she is “an old school girl” and wants to find love in person and not through an app. “People don’t get close to people anymore. They don’t. It’s strange. The ease with which the conversation goes on the first time is a good indicator. Trust, but not arrogance. Sense of humor », this is what Jennifer looks at in a man. The hunt is open.

Two marriages behind

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and from 2015 to 2018 with Justin Theroux. Recently, during the “Friends” reunion, she and David Schwimmer they admitted they had a crush on each other early in the show, but never got engaged unlike their characters, Rachel and Ross. Both, however, have made it clear that they are just great friends. Aniston has also been linked to Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler.