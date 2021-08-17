News

Jennifer’s Body: Megan Fox would like a TV series based on the movie

Megan Fox would like to make a TV series dedicated to the cult horror Jennifer’s Body, of which she was the protagonist.

Interview from The Washington Post the actress Megan Fox returned to talk about her work on the film Jennifer’s Body, declaring that it would not be bad at all to draw a TV series from that project. After all, the horror feature film released in 2009 has become a small cult.

Regarding a TV series on Jennifer’s Body, actress Megan Fox said:

I don’t think it can be difficult to make a sequel from the film, but it wouldn’t hurt to make a TV series out of it, in fact it would be a really cool thing.

While Jennifer’s Body didn’t get much acclaim at the time of its release, and despite having a 45% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a feature that continues to feed the imagination of some horror fans. At the time of its release, Megan Fox was also nominated for the Razzie Awards for Worst Lead Actress, but the Metoo movement gave value to the film, recognizing it as an icon of female strength.

The story at the center of Jennifer’s Body tells of a teenage girl who, at some point, starts killing and eating people. Director Karyn Kusama said the film is inspired by the 1980s cult Shards of Madness.

Jennifer’s Body is available on Disney +.


