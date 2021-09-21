Jennifer’s Body, on TikTok the double of Megan Fox goes viral: the remake of the scene

Despite the negative criticism of the release, over the years Jennifer’s Body has become a small cult, so much so that even today the protagonist Megan Fox hopes for a sequel. A demonstration of how much the film has entered the collective imagination can also be had thanks to a social network like TikTok.

In recent days, a post by the young woman, also relaunched by Cinemablend, has become viral Kyra Pollard, known on the web for her striking resemblance to Megan Fox. After a series of requests from her followers, the girl decided to reinterpret one of the scenes from Jennifer’s Body.

While Kyra Pollard’s computer scrolls through the images of the real sequence of the film, she repeats the words of Megan Fox moving her lips in sync, and one can’t help but think she can easily be mistaken for the actress’s sister. Next to her, in a collaboration that has yielded more than two million views, another TikTok user, Rou, in turn extremely similar to the co-star Amanda Seyfried.

For those who have not seen the film, or do not remember it, we refer to our review of Jennifer’s Body.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox’s upcoming film engagements include Night Teeth, in which he will star alongside Alfie Allen from Game of Thrones, and Johnny and Clyde, a modern take on the myth of Bonnie and Clyde, where he will share the scene with Tyson Ritter. Jennifer’s Bodyinstead, it is available in streaming on Disney + Star.