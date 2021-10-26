News

Jennifer’s Body, recreated with the Bratz an iconic scene from the movie with Megan Fox!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Jennifer’s Body it has earned the reputation of (s) cult, also thanks to the success at the box-office set against the negative reviews of the critics. As often happens in the age of social media, the film has made a comeback in recent times, despite being released in theaters way back in 2009. One scene in particular has attracted attention.

In the last few hours in particular, a tribute video has been circulating that recreates an iconic scene from the film with … the Bratz dolls!
Yes, indeed the famous dolls of the 2000s that spawned an empire of Nintendo GameCube merchandising, movies and video games.

The scene in question is the one in which Megan Fox is demon possessed and tries to burn his tongue with a lighter. The objectively hilarious caption reads ‘Killing boyz, brb’, referring to Jennifer’s propensity to devour her male classmates. Megan Fox is hoping for a sequel to Jennifer’s Body, one of her biggest commercial hits of her career.

Loading...
Advertisements

The reactions to the video are mixed: some users believe it is inappropriate for a product intended for a child target, also because, according to some, the video could induce children to try to repeat what they have seen. However, Jennifer’s Body fans believe that this is simply a video intended for an adult audience.
Especially in connection with the fact that the production of the Bratz was stopped in 2016.

On Everyeye you will find the review of Jennifer’s Body, one of the most popular horror films of the late 2000s.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

822
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
676
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
660
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
581
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
547
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
441
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
434
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
367
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
338
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
293
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top