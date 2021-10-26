Jennifer’s Body, recreated with the Bratz an iconic scene from the movie with Megan Fox!

Jennifer’s Body it has earned the reputation of (s) cult, also thanks to the success at the box-office set against the negative reviews of the critics. As often happens in the age of social media, the film has made a comeback in recent times, despite being released in theaters way back in 2009. One scene in particular has attracted attention.

In the last few hours in particular, a tribute video has been circulating that recreates an iconic scene from the film with … the Bratz dolls!

Yes, indeed the famous dolls of the 2000s that spawned an empire of Nintendo GameCube merchandising, movies and video games.

The scene in question is the one in which Megan Fox is demon possessed and tries to burn his tongue with a lighter. The objectively hilarious caption reads ‘Killing boyz, brb’, referring to Jennifer’s propensity to devour her male classmates. Megan Fox is hoping for a sequel to Jennifer’s Body, one of her biggest commercial hits of her career.

Loading... Advertisements

The reactions to the video are mixed: some users believe it is inappropriate for a product intended for a child target, also because, according to some, the video could induce children to try to repeat what they have seen. However, Jennifer’s Body fans believe that this is simply a video intended for an adult audience.

Especially in connection with the fact that the production of the Bratz was stopped in 2016.

On Everyeye you will find the review of Jennifer’s Body, one of the most popular horror films of the late 2000s.