Jennifer’s Body: the Bratz recreate a scene | Cinema

Posted on
The Bratz brand used two of its iconic dolls to recreate an iconic scene from Jennifer’s Body, the film by Karyn Kusama released in 2009.

You can see the video below:

This is the synopsis of the film:

Sexy horror with mischievous humor, JENNIFER’S BODY tells the story of Jennifer (Megan Fox), a high school student from a small town, who is possessed by a starving demon. She will go from the typical high school perfidy – gorgeous (without being aware of it) bad girl, ultra exhibitionist and who feels superior to others – to true perfidy: pure wickedness. The shining high school beauty becomes a sickly pale creature always on the hunt for a meat snack, and guys who would never even have a chance with a heartless girl like her begin to have a whole new charm from the perspective of Jennifer’s insatiable appetite. Meanwhile, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), Jennifer’s best friend ever, who has long lived in her shadow, will be forced to come out to defend the kids in town, including her best friend, the nerd Chip (Johnny Simmons). .

SOURCE: Bratz / Twitter

