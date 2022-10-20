Entertainment

Jeremstar apologizes for his controversial debut… Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renew their vows…

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

October 20, 2022

Miley Cyrus Reaches Agreement With Paparazzo Who Sued Her

Miley Cyrus has ended the legal battle started by a paparazzo who accused her of posting a photo of her he had taken in 2020 on Instagram without his permission. Robert Barbera had filed a complaint on September 12 last, claiming that Miley Cyrus’ “huge presence” online was “damaging or destroying” her opportunities to make money from the snap since she shared it without permission.

According to Billboard documents, an agreement was reached between the two parties and the complaint was dismissed but “with prejudice”. This implies that he cannot file a complaint again on this subject.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renew their vows

Jeremstar apologizes for his controversial blogging debut

Jeremstar now knows about cyberbullying, he is releasing a book on what he experienced, and he wants to apologize! The blogger indeed began his career by attacking certain stars of reality TV, and he regrets it bitterly.

“I had a section on my site called ‘media rot’ and I rotted people I didn’t like. It’s a shame. I’m not at all proud of it. I’m glad to be out of all that. I assume it, I did it. I was a big asshole, ”he revealed to Buzz TV.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kaalan Walker, actor of ‘Superfly’, sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual abuse

7 mins ago

Usher gives flowers to Chris Brown on stage: “You are a legend”

8 mins ago

What the touching email written by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt reveals

15 mins ago

Julia Roberts has the perfect suit for women over 50 and it’s from Zara

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button