Jeremstar apologizes for his controversial debut… Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renew their vows…

October 20, 2022

Miley Cyrus Reaches Agreement With Paparazzo Who Sued Her

Miley Cyrus has ended the legal battle started by a paparazzo who accused her of having posted, without his permission, on Instagram, a photo of her that he had taken in 2020. Robert Barbera had filed a complaint on September 12 last, claiming that Miley Cyrus’ “huge presence” online was “damaging or destroying” her opportunities to make money from the snap since she shared it without permission.

According to Billboard documents, an agreement was reached between the two parties and the complaint was dismissed but “with prejudice”. This implies that he cannot file a complaint again on this subject.

Jeremstar apologizes for his controversial blogging debut

Jeremstar now knows about cyberbullying, he is releasing a book on what he experienced, and he wants to apologize! The blogger indeed began his career by attacking certain stars of reality TV, and he regrets it bitterly.

“I had a section on my site called ‘media rot’ and I rotted people I didn’t like. It’s a shame. I’m not at all proud of it. I’m glad to be out of all that. I assume it, I did it. I was a big asshole, ”he revealed to Buzz TV.