‘Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron Movie’ Gets Exemption from SAG-AFTRA – Deadline

Shawn Durkin’s wrestling drama, iron claw The upcoming A24 is the latest in a series of theatrical releases to get approval for the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

The film, which will be released ahead of Christmas on December 22, will allow its cast to promote the feature not only for its big screen release, but also for awards season.

A24 financed and produced the film with co-financing from Access Entertainment and BBC Films.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs (Zac Efron as Kevin, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry), the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made it big in the sport from the 1960s to the present day. Has made an impact. , Starring Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simmons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris and Lily James as Kevin’s wife Pam Is.

Durkin’s directing credits include 2020 home Cult post-mortem thriller starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, and titled Searchlight Martha Marcy May Marlene Which launched Elizabeth Olsen out of the cannon. Durkin wrote and directed Iron claw.

Producers are Tessa Ross, Juliet Howell, Angus Lamont of House Productions, Sean Durkin and A24.

The EP features Darrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman from House Productions, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen from Access Entertainment and Eva Yates from BBC Film.

The film was developed by House Productions in association with Access Entertainment and BBC Films.

A24 SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement Titles include, but are not limited to, dream scenario starring Nicolas Cage, Dicks: The Musical Starring/written by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, along with Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang and Megan Thee Stallion; Also Sofia Coppola Priscilla Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

A24 is not a signer of AMPTP.