Jeremy Peña hit two home runs in Spring Training game

Peña, the Astros’ No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is the best defensive player in the club’s farm system and he finished 2021 on fire with the Triple-A wood. He injured his left wrist diving for a ground ball in Spring Training last year and had surgery that cost him much of the season, but he returned in time to set a career-high 10 home runs while hitting .297 in 37 minor league games. Following the season he was added to Houston’s 40-man roster.