Jeremy Peña hit two home runs in Spring Training game
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Astros top prospect Jeremy Peña will end Spring Training feeling great with his swing after hitting a pair of home runs – his first two in the Grapefruit League – during the 9-0 loss. 6 against the Nationals on Sunday at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
Pena, who is taking over as the team’s regular shortstop following the departure of Carlos Correa, hit a two-out solo shot across center field in the third inning before hitting a three-run homer to left field in the third inning. fourth episode. Both hits were Josiah Gray, the Nationals’ No. 2 starter.
“It’s always a big thing,” Peña said. “You always want to come out of practice feeling good, especially at the plate, and my swing feels great.”
Peña’s first homer was off a fastball and his second off a slider. He flied out to center in his third at-bat, finishing the day 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Gray was a teammate of Peña in the Cape Cod League in 2017 with the Chatham Anglers.
“We are still friends,” Peña said. “We like to compete against each other. That’s what we did today.”
Peña, the Astros’ No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is the best defensive player in the club’s farm system and he finished 2021 on fire with the Triple-A wood. He injured his left wrist diving for a ground ball in Spring Training last year and had surgery that cost him much of the season, but he returned in time to set a career-high 10 home runs while hitting .297 in 37 minor league games. Following the season he was added to Houston’s 40-man roster.
He is scheduled to make his major league debut Thursday against the Angels in Anaheim. He said that his parents will be present. His father, Gerónimo Peña, played seven years in the majors, including six with the Cardinals (1990-1995).