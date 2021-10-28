Jeremy Renner borrowed Hawkeye’s costume to wear to his daughter’s school

Jeremy Renner went against a famous Marvel Studios diktat. The protagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in fact, has borrowed his Hawkeye costume to wear it at her daughter’s school but does not think she will return it anytime soon!

During his appearance in the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live !, Jeremy Renner said he borrowed Hawkeye’s costume so that he could wear it to his daughter’s school. The actor, however, seems to have taken a liking to it and is not so intent on returning it quickly. The Avengers protagonist told: “In all these years I have never stolen anything from the set because they told us so and my mom educated me well. But all the other Avengers have regularly stolen something. Thor, for example, took away his hammer.”.

Jimmy Kimmel has added fuel to the fire by claiming that Chris Hemsworth has stolen more than a hammer and that he has a lot of Mjolnir in his house. Jeremy Renner then continued: “In the end I plucked up my courage and asked if it was possible to borrow my costume so that I could wear it in the school my daughter goes to. I decided to do it!”. So, the host asked the actor how the experience went and the interpreter said: “It hasn’t actually happened yet. But most likely it will. At school, someone needs to help out and I can go dressed as Hawkeye. At that point, maybe none of Marvel Studios will ask me for the costume back!”. The actor added that he needed someone, among the parents, to accompany the children to their classes and he proposed immediately after completing his work commitments.

How might Jeremy Renner’s daughter react? The actor gave the answer: “He won’t be surprised. He hardly knows I’m Hawkeye. He’ll think he came dressed in pajamas!”. Speaking of Hawkeye, the new Marvel show distributed on Disney Plus starting next November 24th, Renner has commented: “I can tell you that it is set in a festive period of time. It does not take place in sync with reality but almost!”.