Jeremy Renner on Robert Downey Jr: “He was my mentor”

A few hours after the release of the new Marvel series Hawkeye Jeremy Renner recalls his long career in the MCU and talks about his relationship with Robert Downey Jr.

Jeremy Renner, star of the new Marvel series streaming tomorrow on Disney +, Hawkeye, and the decade-long face of the MCU, launches into a heartbreak retrospective of his career in the Marvel Universe. Hawk eye, in fact, he was one of the characters introduced in the famous Phase One of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Representing therefore, from the first film Avengers (2012), one of the core characters, the first Avengers who gave life and breath to one of the longest running franchises ever. Our Hawkeye, on the eve of the series that sees him as the protagonist, cannot but rethink his relationship with a milestone in the Marvel universe, that is Robert Downey Jr., the lamented Iron Man. Lamented and never forgotten, given its central role and necessary for the Avengers to become such!

The presentation of the series Hawkeye it was an opportunity for Renner to pay homage to the one who defines his own “mentor”. Answering questions about the series for Entertainment Weekly, Jeremy talked about his co-star and friend Robert: “When I think of Marvel, Robert Downey Jr. really started it all with Iron Man. He took us all under his protective wing, he guided us in some way. We all knew each other and now we are all friends, we can count on the use of the other “. Robert Downey Jr. was the first to join the MCU, thus having a essential task in welcoming newcomers, introducing them to the great Marvel family. It seems the actor took his job seriously, as can be seen from many backstories on the set. Often, in fact, Robert organized lunches and occasions for the cast to spend time together. In addition, the star was essential in some technical choices, such as the casting of Chris Evans as Captain America and that of Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Hawkeye will be available in streaming from tomorrow on Disney +.

