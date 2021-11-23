Jeremy Renner recounts how Robert Downey Jr. took him “under his wing” in the MCU

The six-time interpreter of Clint Barton, Jeremy Renner, mentor to young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Disney + Hawkeye, says the Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. took him “under his wing” when he joined the project. “I think Downey Jr. really triggered the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe just like it did with Iron Man. Renner explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight – He took a little of us all under his wing, to try to protect us in a way. Now we all know each other and we are all friends, just in a different way, in which you can count on each other “, the actor admitted.

Jeremy Renner he then recalled his first steps in the Marvel world: “I didn’t know anything (entering the MCU). All I knew was that Iron Man was going up and down Manhattan Beach. Then I met Kevin Feige and Louise D’Esposito and all the others and we talked about Clint Barton. They asked me what I knew about him and I: ‘I don’t know anything. I haven’t read the comics. But do you know what I love? Iron Man. I’m here because I really loved Iron Man. I love what you did with him. ‘“

Hawkeye coming to Disney +

Hawk eye by Marvel Studios is a new original series set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: to return to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past arises, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled 22-year-old archer and his biggest fan, to uncover a criminal conspiracy. Hawkeye will debut November 24 on Disney +. Finally, remember that Jeremy Renner recently said that he almost gave up the role for his daughter.

What do you think of Jeremy Renner’s words towards Robert Downey Jr.?