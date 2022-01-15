Jeremy Renner: “Robert Downey Jr. wanted to kill Chris Hemsworth because he was too handsome”

Jeremy Renner he may have gotten his own series, but he always remembers with pleasure the times of The Avengers and how many he and his colleagues combined on the set. For example, did you know that Robert Downey Jr. he was planning to take out Chris Hemsworth why too good?

Well, obviously joking, but imagine the scene …

“We were all shooting on set in our new costumes, and it felt a bit like Halloween. We were so excited, but at the same time we felt a little ridiculous“Renner tells on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, as People reports”And at the time we all knew each other in some way or form, except Hemsworth, who was Australian. He was also the tallest and coolest of them all. It was so cool, Downey kept saying ‘We have to break his knee. We have to take him out, this guy is too good. It is too high. It’s too glamorous. To hell with ‘I’m here!’“.

Luckily, the two of them only gave it a good reason in the film, while over the years, together with other colleagues, they have formed a real family, as Renner also explains, and “_is something that can no longer be quantified or replaced. “.

“Everyone is a celebrity in their own way, but a Marvel star, especially the original members of the Avengers, have had an entirely different path. There have been marriages, divorces, children, and so many personal and professional changes over the years, and we have shared all of this in a unique way.“concludes the actor, also recalling the tattoo that all the original Avengers (except Ruffalo who is not a fan of tattoos) made in memory of their unbreakable bond.