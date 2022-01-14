Jeremy Renner talks about the link with the Avengers | Cinema

Jeremy Renner and the indissoluble bond with the other Avengers

This year we will have a way and a way to worthily celebrate ten years of The Avengers, the first ensemble film of Marvel Studios which brought together Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo. An adventure that, for some of these stars, ended either with the diptych of Avengers directed by the Russo brothers, Infinity War and Endgame, or with a solitary film set before the events told by these two films, as in the case of Black Widow.

Although there are increasingly insistent rumors about the possibility of meeting again Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans in a project of the Marvel Studios dedicated to Nomad (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS KNOWN SO FAR), the only certainties about the Avengers original are, to date, those on the next Thor and the TV series dedicated to Hawkeye recently ended on Disney +. In the six episodes of the show we have found Jeremy Renner as the iconic character (find all the information on the Marvel Studios TV series in our tab).

During the Armchair Expert podcast, Jeremy Renner could talk about the journey started with The Avengers in 2012 and of the bond that, in the span of more than a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe, established himself with the other MCU stars on and off the set.

The most beautiful and important aspect for me of these 11 years of Marvel world is the journey made by us six, the original Avengers. There have been marriages and divorces, children being born, a lot of changes and revolutions in our lives, both personally and professionally, events that we have always shared in a very specific way. To me they are like family. An experience that you cannot replace or quantify, we also got tattoos that symbolize our bond and our love.

