Jeremy Renner, the eternal second who became first

We should open a parenthesis – spoiler, we will open it – on the advance of non-superhero Avengers, “normal” characters, or in any case not endowed with superpowers, who are conquering leading roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let’s keep this consideration there for a moment, and come back to us, that is to Jeremy Renner, or if you prefer Hawkeye.

Californian, born in 1971, Irish and German origins, after having studied criminology at college the good Jeremy decides to give up the shack and puppets and to enroll in the acting school of the American Conservatory Theater. The dream is that of many, to become an actor: at the beginning he grinds commercials, parts in various films for television and TV series; to round up he also works as a make-up artist until in 2002 the classic big opportunity arrives. For him it is called Dahmer – The cannibal from Milwaukee, a film directed by David Jacobson in which he plays the American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, someone with such a pretty face that his hobbies included necrophilia, quartering and, indeed, cannibalism.

Renner stands out, receives a nomination for the Independent Spirit Awards, and from there other titles flow: he is in SWAT – Special anti-crime team, opposite Colin Farrell and Samuel L. Jackson; in Deceitful is the heart more than anything by Asia Argento; in 28 weeks later, sequel to 28 days later by Danny Boyle; in The murder of Jesse James at the hands of the coward Robert Ford, with Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck.

All secondary roles, until in 2008 Kathryn Bigelow arrives, who wants him as the protagonist in The Hurt Locker, for which he wins a 2009 National Board of Review Awards for Best Male Revelation and gets his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. leaving ex-husband James Cameron with her mouth dry Avatar had to be the catch-all of that edition). Two years later the script repeats itself with The Town by Ben Affleck: Renner earns his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor, along with his second consecutive Oscar; L’Hollywood Reporter he writes of him as “one of the young actors ready to conquer the heights of Hollywood”. Jeremy is one of the “team that wins you don’t change” series, which means that – unlike other A-listers – he has a very specific figure and doesn’t seem to want to take too many risks to get out of his comfort zone. Do you have in mind a tormented character, perhaps a little sulky, perpetually in turmoil and with little sense of humor? Fantastic, call Renner and badly you get a candidacy.

In 2012, after Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol by Brad Bird e The Bourne Legacy by Tony Gilroy, makes a brief appearance in Thor by Kenneth Branagh as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, the tormented (aridaje) archer redeemed from a criminal past with an arsenal of arrows for any need. Clint Barton gradually assumes more and more importance in the following films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) – despite the perplexity that snakes among us Avengerians: to save the Earth do we really need a guy with a bow and arrow? Read: against Ultron, Thanos and singing company, what can a SHIELD agent equipped with infallible aim, but also with one of the slowest and least effective weapons ever conceived? Mystery of faith.

Jeremy Renner, however, is not destined to a life as a supporting actor to recover the ball … er, non-main roles: after American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving by David O. Russel (with the cheerful gang composed of Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams), in 2016 he returns to the cinema with Arrival, this time starring alongside Amy Adams and directed by Denis Villeneuve: the sci-fi drama, presented in competition in Venice, puts critics and audiences in agreement, and is nominated for best film at the following year’s Oscars. After being nominated for Best Actor at the Satellite Awards for the part of Cory Lambert, an expert hunter of predatory animals in Wind River Secrets by Taylor Sheridan, the road is open.

In 2021 he scored two hits: first with Mayor of Kingstown (“Not to be confused with Mare of Easttown»Warns Wikipedia), a Paramount + series co-created by Taylor Sheridan halfway between crime, drama and thriller, with one of the highest amounts of« Fuck »ever recorded in television history. Finally, with the miniseries Hawkeye (the season finale airs on December 21 on Disney +), where he returns to play the role of Clint Barton / Hawkeye: ten months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, ours gets to work together with young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to face the enemies of her past, as well as a very aggressive Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh, perhaps the best thing of the series) thirsty for revenge. The archer of wonders finally takes control of the narrative and finds himself at the center of six episodes entirely dedicated to him: sure, that money machine that has become Marvel Studios wants to squeeze all the Avengers so far relegated to secondary roles, but deep down I think there is more – and here I go back to the initial premise.

Clint Barton / Hawkeye, The Falcon, Natasha Romanoff, Yelena Belova herself are “normal” characters, unable to alter reality like Wanda Maximoff or to deceive the multiverse like Loki, with its countless temporal variants. All of them probably respond to the need of the modern spectator, for whom the object of vision (be it the Ferragnez, be it an Avenger) must somehow resemble him, be (potentially) like him and no more than him. In this sense, Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner is perfect: beaten by life, disillusioned, absent father, and even half-deaf (so that we also play the disability card, what poker!).

One wonders if and to what extent they can still be considered superheroes: without superpowers and space-time supercazzole, don’t the Avengers become simple protagonists of simple action films? Personally I have doubts, but no more chatter, on the other hand we are here for Clint Barton, who without ever changing expression managed to fulfill the prophecy ofHollywood Reporter: good Jeremy Renner, you did not get burned early, nor did you leave making room, enjoy the central square of the podium and give us a smile every now and then.