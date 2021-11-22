Jeremy Renner would return as Old Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner would like to go back to playing a Old Hawkeye in the MCU. The actor will come to the small screen with his sixth project as skilled marksman and former Avenger Clint Barton. This will happen in the Hawkeye series, which will debut on November 24 on Disney +.

In the new series, titled Hawkeye and composed by six episodes in total, Hawkeye mentors – with some reluctance – the young archer and future Avenger Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Jeremy Renner will then pass the baton to the new generation. The actor does not know what could happen to his character in the future, but who knows: maybe he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he is later in age. These are his words about the possibility of a return of his character and how he imagines it:

“Yes, I love the idea of ​​an Old Hawkeye“, he said Jeremy Renner at Jake’s Takes. The actor was asked if he would follow in the footsteps of Hugh Jackman (for Logan) or Michael Keaton (for The Flash) in reprising the iconic role of veteran (but grizzled) hero. “Yes, I hope to be a super joyful Hawkeye. I hope I forget all the bad things that happen in life, and that he is just happy. Hawkeye is happy. He’s 80, he can’t move well, but he’s happy“, He concluded.

In the Marvel comics, the Wolverine plot: Old Man Logan reveals that Old Man Hawkeye is one of the last surviving Avengers in the Wastelands: the ruins of an alternate post-apocalyptic reality where Earth’s mightiest heroes have fallen into the hands of the most powerful supervillains on the planet. This Hawkeye has become blind with old age, but he is still an accomplished archer.

Jeremy Renner in the Hawkeye series

In a recent interview with GamesRadar +, Jeremy Renner revealed he was uncertain about his future in the MCU after the Hawkeye series. The spin-off takes place in a New York City post-Blip, after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Clint retired when he was reunited with his family. This happened five years after Thanos (Josh Brolin) made them disappear from existence along with half the universe.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, and I’m not a fortune teller“Said the actor. “The arrival of Hailee, and these new characters, will pave the way for six big episodes. After that, I have no idea what’s going to happen. But these six episodes are pretty exciting“.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is a new original series set in the post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a mission that seems simple to accomplish: return to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past arises, Hawkeye teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled 22-year-old archer and his biggest fan, to uncover a criminal conspiracy.

In cast from Hawkeye we also find Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Florence Pugh. With them, the newcomer Alaqua Cox in the role of Echo, of which you can see the first images. The first two episodes of Hawkeye will premiere November 24 on Disney +.