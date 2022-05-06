Entertainment

Jeremy Strong has a new project and it’s nothing like Succession

It won’t be the pass of the year, but it looks like it… Protagonist of the HBO big hit, “Succession”, Jeremy Strong will join Amazon Studios to produce and star the new limited series of the study.

With film script from Chris Terrio, Oscar winner for “Argo”Y production from Plan B, Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaimthe New seriefrom which the name is still unknowncan be seen in Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

Source link

