Jeremy Strong has a new project and it’s nothing like Succession

It won’t be the pass of the year, but it looks like it… Protagonist of the HBO big hit, “Succession”, Jeremy Strong will join Amazon Studios to produce and star the new limited series of the study.

With film script from Chris Terrio, Oscar winner for “Argo”Y production from Plan B, Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaimthe New seriefrom which the name is still unknowncan be seen in Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

production will be basedas announced dead linein the controversial Boeing 737 Max planes. Strong will play Mark Forknerthe man behind the model certifications and Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) concealment maneuverswhat He has just been acquitted by the Court that handled the case.

The series will focus on the two accidents that occurred in 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopiawhich they left as a balance 346 deaths and that marked the tragic history of the 737 Max model.

About the topic, Netflix has in its catalog the documentary “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”from which a lot will pick up the limited series with which Amazon Prime Video is already predicting a profitable 2023.

While this project is still in the pre-production stage, Jeremy Strong is found in New York with the press tour from “Armageddon Time”the James Gray new movie what stars alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins. Based on the childhood memories of the filmmakerthe film explores themes such as friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of a United States about to elect Ronald Reagan as president.

