Jérôme Rothen judges the Mbappé-Neymar affair

In his show Rothen ignites on RMC, Jérôme Rothen tried to unravel the affair between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. According to him, the 23-year-old French international striker did not ask for the head of the 30-year-old Brazilian international striker. The problem, according to the former PSG midfielder, would come from the promises made by the club to the French player: ” There is a problem within the club over everything that has been sold to Kylian to stay. There are things that do not hold true. It is a problem of hierarchy (…) In my opinion, [Kylian Mbappé] doesn’t have a problem with Neymar because he never asked Neymar to leave the club. It is the club that sold him a project where he is at the forefront of this project and that he was without Neymar at the base. »

Project, which according to the consultant, is struggling to pass for Neymar who sees himself relegated to the background and therefore behind Kylian Mbappé. ” How did Neymar accept that, how does he digest it? Apparently he has trouble digesting, accepting the fact that Kylian is at the top of the project and that he is behind. That’s a real problem. “Despite internal management announced by Christophe Galtier, this “epiphenomenon”, as he calls it, will not be resolved in a snap, underlines Jérôme Rothen: “ If there are ego problems, and I can say that is the reality, it will be difficult to manage for the staff, not only for Christophe Galtier but also for Luis Campos, Antero Henrique, the president, the club , the Emir, the supporters. It will be complicated, at the first gap, at the first hitch, there will be problems between the two. “This story of “Penaltygate” would only be a pretext to evoke other concerns within the Parisian locker room. Despite the good first performances of PSG, this first hitch can lead to others during the season. To be continued in the next episode…