Jerrika Hinton’s problem with Ellen Pompeo that caused her to leave Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is wrapping up its 18th season on ABC, and throughout its run there have been many characters that have left the show for different reasons. But, what no one expected is that one of its actresses would be fired because of Ellen Pompeo, as happened to Jerrika Hinton.

May 24, 2022 02:25 a.m.

The long-running medical drama airing through network television ABC, Grey’s Anatomyhas been on fans’ screens since it first aired in 2005. The show has 18 full seasons to its credit and this Thursday will air its two-hour finale with episodes 19 and 20, showing its main character Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) making a risky decision.

A problem between Jerrika Hinton and Ellen Pompeo caused the departure of Stephanie Edwards from the Grey’s Anatomy story

The series has been characterized by presenting a large number of fascinating stories involving each of its characters, who after becoming fan favorites end up leaving the drama. There are many doctors who have passed through the corridors of Gray Sloan, but the vast majority of them left and are still remembered by the faithful viewers of the program.

For 18 years, quite a lot has happened on Grey’s Anatomy, not only on screen, but also behind the scenes of the ABC series. A revealing book that came out late last year brought to light some behind-the-scenes facts that were never known to viewers, but somehow affected the course of the series, as they involved the actors who at some point gave life to their characters.

The book called How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy written by Lynette Rice, which was released on September 21, 2021, records in its pages many responses about events that occurred on the set of the program throughout the years. No fan ever imagined that the departure of some character from the history of the series was a consequence of what could have happened to her interpreter while filming the medical drama.

In the same book, based on a series of exclusive interviews with those involved and former members of the production team, the reasons why Patrick Dempsey, Justin Chambers Y Katherine Heigl, just to name a few, they had to leave the drama in the midst of personal circumstances that affected them at the time.

Jerrika Hinton was fired after molesting Ellen Pompeo on the set of Grey’s Anatomy

In an extract from it, it is also explained why the actress Jerrika Hinton, who played Stephanie Edwards from 2012 to 2017, was fired from Grey’s Anatomy. According to the book, her departure was a consequence of upsetting the main character of the ABC show, Ellen Pompeo.

Despite the fact that Jerrika Hinton told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that her departure was due to a personal decision, Norman Leavitt, head of the Grey’s Anatomy makeup department between 2005 and 2018, assured during an interview with Lynette Rice, that The actress was fired after taking some photos on the set of the series without the consent of the interpreter of Meredith Grey. .