“Jerry Bruckheimer apologized to me”

when in 2003 Zoe Saldana got on the boat Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the best known bet in which he had previously participated was that Crossroads: all the way (2002) in which he went on a trip with Britney Spears.

However, something was seen by the producers of Disney in that young woman to entrust to Ana Maria, the temperamental pirate whose ship had been stolen by Sparrow and who joined his crew in search of Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley).

Although the interpreter would later join other great film franchises such as Avatar Star Trek either Guardians of the Galaxy, the first delivery of Pirates of the Caribbean It was his debut in the large-scale blockbuster, and the experience was not entirely good.

“It was the first time I was exposed to a big Hollywood movie, where there were many actors, producers and crew members,” Saldaña recalled in an interview with ew: “We were shooting in different locations and the environments weren’t always nice for our shooting days. I was very young, it was a bit too big for me and the pace was too fast.”

The actress has assured that she had a bad taste in her mouth from that job: “I left without having had a good experience overall. I felt that I was lost in the trenches, it was too much for me, and that was not right.” For this reason, Saldaña would decide not to return to the saga in his next films.

Despite this bad memory of his first big project, he has been able to reconcile with what happened thanks to the producer of the film, Jerry Bruckheimer. “Years later, I was able to meet Jerry Bruckheimer and He apologized to me for having had that experience because he wants everyone to have a good experience in their projects”, has reported.

“That moved me,” he went on to explain: “The fact that he will remember that he had mentioned that to the press, a comment that he had made years before and that he felt an obligation to take back and take responsibility for.”

Fortunately, this stumble in Pirates of the Caribbean It did not prevent Saldaña from betting on other franchises in the future: “Feeling that they see and listen to me as an artist, over the years, or as a person, it means a lot,” he has settled.

Talking about Pirates of the Caribbean, Salazar’s Revenge the last installment of the successful saga, reached the international box office five years ago, and although there were plans for a sixth installment, the studio decided to end its collaboration with Depp after accusations of mistreatment by Amber Heard. Let us remember that the name of margot robbie to lead a reboot.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.