Jerry Maguire: Renée Zellweger and her “hilarious” audition

In 1996,was a novice actress, who had only starred in a few films such as Young cute and unemployed or Don’t open that door IV. Turning to his career, which now includes 2 Academy Awards, was his role as co-star opposite Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. The film directed by Cameron Crowe, which in these days celebrates the 25th anniversary of its release in American theaters, tells of the homonymous sports prosecutor who suffers from a crisis of conscience and decides to go on his own, taking Dorothy Boyd (the character played by Zellweger), a young and widowed employee who fell in love with him.

In an interview with Yahoo !, the actress recalled her audition for the film, an “exhilarating” experience due to the fact that Tom Cruise, already a huge star at the time, had stopped by Sony to wait for her to arrive. “Then I walked into the room, and all of her superstar aura was gone. I found myself in front of the real person, the one who shakes your hand, looks you straight in the eye, says: ‘Pleased to meet you’ and so on. The person interested in you, who wants to get to know you. And it’s very easy to love him!“

Renée Zellweger then told the background relating to the shooting of the now classic final scene, which includes the famous line “You already convinced me to hello” (in original “You had me at hello“). The actress admitted that she struggled with the joke, which would not make sense to her at first, so much so that she often asked Crowe for clarification. Eventually, they shot the scene and Crowe’s directing style put her at ease by helping her deliver the line more spontaneously. “He came up with suggestions [per battute alternative] and kept going on. He did it often and I really appreciated it. Because we didn’t need to stop and reset everything to get back to where we left off […] We could just continue to develop what we were feeling and see where it took us“Said the actress.

The joke, which has become iconic, is now included in the AFI’s list of 100 best movie quotes of all time.