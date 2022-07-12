Business

“Jerry & Marge Go Large”: The True Story of the Couple Who Found a Math Crack in the Lottery and Won Millions

Knowing the winning lottery numbers is the dream of many. But one retiree proved that it can be more helpful to know basic arithmetic and read the fine print in quizzes.

Jerry Selbee and his wife margin they had in their hands dozens and dozens of winning tickets of two US state lotteries over a decade.

They won $26 million between 2003 and 2012.

The key? A simple statistical calculation that did not break any law and that Selbee solved in a jiffy: “It took me less than two minutes realizing that game could be profitable.

